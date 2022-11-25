Ruchira Jadhav Posts About Date With 'Sun & Sea'; Fans Wonder If It's A Dig At Rohit

Actress Ruchira Jadhav was evicted from Bigg Boss Marathi 4 in the fifth week. Ruchira and her boyfriend, Rohit Shinde, were the first contestants to enter the Bigg Boss house this season. Although the couple’s PDA was loved by the viewers, they had a big fallout just before Ruchira’s elimination from the show. While exiting, she was heard saying, “I will talk to Rohit when he comes, you know Ruchira never forgets anything.”

Soon after she came out of the house, Ruchira unfollowed Rohit on Instagram and fans were eager to know what the future held for the couple. Amid breakup rumours, the Marathi actress’s latest Instagram post has left fans to wonder if it was a dig at Rohit.

Ruchira Jadhav recently shared a string of pictures from her date with the sun and the sea on Instagram, which was quick to catch a lot of attention. After spending about 40 days in the Bigg Boss Marathi house, she finally got the opportunity to enjoy some fresh air. In the pictures, Ruchira is seen chilling by the beach in a white salwar suit with embroidery work.

Along with sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “That Mandatory Date… Me SUN & Sea…”

Soon after Ruchira’s post surfaced on social media, several users flocked to its comments section to share their take on the same. One of the users also pointed out, “Rohit misses you a lot and talks about you in the task. discussion of strategy and all Pls support him and be a Blessed couple in future. He Loves you a lottt dear.”

Not so long ago, in an interaction with News18 Lokmat, Ruchira Jadhav spoke about her relationship after their much-talked-about fight in the Bigg Boss Marathi house. She said, “Our relationship was not so complicated that anything would break it quickly. But some things cannot be ignored. So, I believe that such things will be solved by addressing and talking.”

The 33-year-old further added, “Inside (the Bigg Boss house), I put myself under a lot of control. I gave a lot of input from my side. But I need some time now, earlier he used to take care of me. But now I want to take care of myself.”

