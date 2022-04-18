Rudra Actress Raashii Khanna Is Majorly Missing Vaani Kapoor, Latter Sends Her Love; See Pic

From ruling hearts in the Tamil and Telugu industry to making a mark in the Hindi entertainment industry, Raashii Khanna is now slowly becoming a household name. The actress who has projects lined up in her language expertise has a huge fan following on her Instagram account. She keeps her fans updated with what’s happening and is very frequent in sharing information via posts on her Instagram account. From friends to fitness, actress’s post often takes the internet by storm with her evergreen looks and beauty.

Raashii recently posted a throwback picture with Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor. The two have been long time besties and the picture clearly states it. The actress wrote along the with the picture, ‘Two Peas in a Pod! Major missing!’. The two are indeed two peas in a pod and have been each other’s friends since the longest time. A bestie duo not know by many but definitely has the best bond in the B-Town.

Advertisement

Vaani replied to Raashii’s post and wrote, “Love you”. Casting director turned director, Mukesh Chhabra also commented and wrote, “Yaad hai mujhe yeh”.

Raashii, who was last seen in Rudra alongside actor Ajay Devgn, is all set to make her Bollywood movie debut with Dharma Production’s next thriller venture, ‘Yodha’. The actress will be seen with the current heartthrob of the nation Sidharth Malhotra. Raashii wrapped up the schedule for the film last month, in March.

Apart from this, Raashi has an exciting line up. She will be next seen in her second OTT project with The Family Man fame Raj and DK, of the Family man fame, along with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati. She also has ‘Thank you’ with Naga Chaitanya, ‘Sardar’ with Karthi and ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ with Dhanush. Vaani Kapoor, on the other hand is awaiting the release of Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.