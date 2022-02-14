Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness Trailer: Ajay Devgn Is Here To 'Smash It' With His Thriller

The trailer of Ajay Devgn starrer Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness has been released. On Monday, Disney+ Hotstar took to social media and unveiled the trailer of the thriller which presents Ajay Devgn as ACP Rudra Veer. He can be seen solving the most mysterious crimes in the most unconventional ways. From the action scenes to heavy dialogues, the trailer will surely leave you intrigued for the psychological crime drama.

From the trailer, one can argue that the show delves into the psyche of highly intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them. It presents Mumbai beyond being a mere backdrop for our hero’s vigilante actions but sets the very stage upon which the war between good and evil is waged.

The trailer also features Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

Watch Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness trailer here:

Talking about his character, Ajay Devgn mentioned that the show will present him in his never seen before avatar. “My character in Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness is possibly the greyest character you may have never witnessed before. This has been both challenging and inspiring for me, and I am elated to share the magic of Rudra with my fans across the world. I hope they fall in love with the show as intensely as we have worked towards the making of it,"

Even Esha Deol said, “It has been a thrilling ride to once again share the screen with my friend and co-actor Ajay Devgn, who, from the beginning of our shoot, eased me into being back in front of the camera. With Rudra-The Edge Of Darkness, I look forward to getting one step closer to the audience through my character and the show.”

Raashi Khanna who is also making her digital debut with Rudra said “Rudra is a dream project for me. It is the most difficult character I have played so far and it definitely pushed me out of my comfort zone. I hope the audience loves it as much as I loved playing it. I am also very grateful to be sharing screen space with a celebrated actor like Ajay Devgn sir.”

The six-episode series will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 4th March 2022 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

