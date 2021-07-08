Those Who Watch Chehre to See Rhea Chakraborty will be Disappointed: Director Rumi Jaffery

Since the passing away of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year, actress Rhea Chakraborty has been in the public gaze. Rhea was shooting for Chehre at that time. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in crucial roles. The film was slated to release on April 9, but got postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Now, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, director Rumi Jaffery has opened up about Rhea’s role in the film. He said that Rhea has a small role in the movie and those who want to watch it in the hope of seeing her in a big role will be disappointed.

“To be honest, she doesn’t have that much to do in Chehre. So those who go to see my film in the hope of getting a good look at Rhea are in for a disappointment,” Rumi was quoted as saying.

Rumi also asserted that Rhea won’t be a part of the promotions as she is “still trying to get out of her trauma.” Rumi was referring to the media trial and trolling that Rhea faced on social media after Sushant’s death.

Rumi said that the spotlight will be on Amitabh and Emraan’s chemistry. Speaking about Amitabh’s role in Chehre, Rumi said that Big B will surprise the audience. According to him, Amitabh’s passion for creating new characters and breaking fresh grounds in every film will also be seen in Chehre.

Apart from Amitabh, Emraan and Rhea, Annu Kapoor, Crystal D’Souza will be seen in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here