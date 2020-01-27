Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Rumoured Couple Aadar Jain-Tara Sutaria Spotted at Saif-Kareena's Anniversary Party for Soha and Kunal

To celebrate the 5th wedding anniversary of Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor hosted a party at their Mumbai residence on Saturday night. The party had only an intimate few in attendance.

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2020, 3:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rumoured Couple Aadar Jain-Tara Sutaria Spotted at Saif-Kareena's Anniversary Party for Soha and Kunal
To celebrate the 5th wedding anniversary of Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor hosted a party at their Mumbai residence on Saturday night. The party had only an intimate few in attendance.

On the occasion of the 5th wedding anniversary of Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor hosted a party at their Mumbai residence on Saturday night. The party had only an intimate few in attendance.

Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain made heads turn as he made an entry with rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria. The duo even kept their outfits colour coordinated.

Source: manav Mangalani

Ranbir Kapoor kept a casual look and was spotted wearing a light pink tee and a baseball cap.

Ranbir Kapoor. Source: Manav Mangalani

Kareena Kapoor's close friend Malaika Arora also showed up at the party with a portion of glam. She wore a shimmery trouser and crop top.

Source: yogen Shah

The guests of honour Kunal and Soha were spotted wearing a rather plain ensemble. While Soha wore with a charcoal tee and jeans, Kunal went with a grey kurta pyjama and a red nehru jacket.

Source: Manav Manglani manav.manglani_82785399_631122307656014_901383446482743532_n

On Saturday, Kunal and Soha wished each other on their anniversary with romantic Instagram posts. Sharing an unseen video of their wedding on the photo blogging site, Kunal wrote, "Happy Anniversary. It's been 5 years and it seems like a good time to share my happiness with everyone. Thank you for being your wonderful and sometimes not so wonderful self. Thank you for all the smiles and tears thank you for all the hugs and stares. Thank you for being my friend thank you for being my wife. Thank you for making me a father and giving me a new life."

Soha too shared another video from their wedding and wrote, “Always. @khemster2.” She also shared a video of their first dance as a married couple on her Instagram story.

View this post on Instagram

Always. @khemster2

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

The duo got married on January 25, 2015 after dating for many years. They have a daughter together, named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who was born in September 2017.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram