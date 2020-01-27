Rumoured Couple Aadar Jain-Tara Sutaria Spotted at Saif-Kareena's Anniversary Party for Soha and Kunal

On the occasion of the 5th wedding anniversary of Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor hosted a party at their Mumbai residence on Saturday night. The party had only an intimate few in attendance.

Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain made heads turn as he made an entry with rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria. The duo even kept their outfits colour coordinated.

Ranbir Kapoor kept a casual look and was spotted wearing a light pink tee and a baseball cap.

Kareena Kapoor's close friend Malaika Arora also showed up at the party with a portion of glam. She wore a shimmery trouser and crop top.

The guests of honour Kunal and Soha were spotted wearing a rather plain ensemble. While Soha wore with a charcoal tee and jeans, Kunal went with a grey kurta pyjama and a red nehru jacket.

On Saturday, Kunal and Soha wished each other on their anniversary with romantic Instagram posts. Sharing an unseen video of their wedding on the photo blogging site, Kunal wrote, "Happy Anniversary. It's been 5 years and it seems like a good time to share my happiness with everyone. Thank you for being your wonderful and sometimes not so wonderful self. Thank you for all the smiles and tears thank you for all the hugs and stares. Thank you for being my friend thank you for being my wife. Thank you for making me a father and giving me a new life."

Soha too shared another video from their wedding and wrote, “Always. @khemster2.” She also shared a video of their first dance as a married couple on her Instagram story.

View this post on Instagram Always. @khemster2 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jan 24, 2020 at 9:11pm PST

The duo got married on January 25, 2015 after dating for many years. They have a daughter together, named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who was born in September 2017.

