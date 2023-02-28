CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Rumoured Couple Ananya, Aditya Attend Jackky Bhagnani's Party for CKay, Bhumi, Others Join
1-MIN READ

Rumoured Couple Ananya, Aditya Attend Jackky Bhagnani's Party for CKay, Bhumi, Others Join

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 08:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Jackky Bhagnani hosted a party for the Nigerian singer-songwriter ‘CKay’

Jackky Bhagnani hosted a party for the Nigerian singer-songwriter ‘CKay’

Ananya Panday was seen at a party with her rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur. Bhumi Pednekar joined in with her sister Samiksha and the duo posed graciously for the camera.

Jackky Bhagnani hosted a party for Nigerian singer CKay at his residence Puja Casa, which saw a couple of Bollywood stars in attendance. Actress Ananya Panday was seen at the venue along with her rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur. However, they arrived separately. Bhumi Pednekar reached the venue with her sister Samiksha Pednekar and the duo posed graciously for the camera. Jack, too, posed with CKay or the paparazzi,

The Liger actress chose a black, sleeveless crop top for the evening which she paired with flared jeans. Ananya kept her hair open and went for a dewy makeup look. Aditya, on the other hand, donned a T-shirt and jeans. Meanwhile, Bhumi and Samiksha twinned in white.

Take a look at the pics:

Jackky Bhagnani hosted a party for the Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay
Aditya Roy Kapoor looks dapper
Ananya and Aditya are rumoured to be dating
Bhumi Pednekar looks gorgeous in white and black
Bhumi can be seen twinning with her sister Samiksha

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

Ananya and Aditya are believed to be dating for a while now. Sparks of their dating began flying back in July last year when ETimes reported that both actors have a mutual affinity towards each other and this is a very recent development in the lives of the two.

The actress also attended the premiere of Aditya’s The Night Manager earlier this month.

Talking of Bhumi, the actress will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s directorial film Bheed alongside Rajkummar Rao and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The film is expected to release on March 24, 2023. Post that, Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in Afwaah. Helmed by Sudhir Mishra, the movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Taapsee Pannu. The film is expected for its 2023 release.

first published:February 28, 2023, 08:43 IST
last updated:February 28, 2023, 08:44 IST
