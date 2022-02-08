Rumoured Couple Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter Visit Shahid Kapoor; Watch Video

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter might not have confirmed anything on their dating lives but their cute social media banter and their frequent outings have raised several speculations on their relationship. The star kids who are good friends were clicked by the paparazzi on Monday evening as they stepped out to visit Ishaan’s half-brother Shahid Kapoor. In the video shared by shutterbugs, the Liger actress can be seen wearing a yellow shirt with a white shirt. Ishaan, on the other hand, donned a green and yellow coloured shirt. The rumoured couple co-starred in the 2020 film Khaali Peeli.

Watch the video:

On the work front, Ananya Panday is awaiting the release of her most anticipated film Gehraiyaan. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dahrya Karwa in lead roles. After a long wait, the film will release on Prime Video on February 11. Earlier, it was supposed to release in January.

Ishaan, on the other hand, has Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant in the pipeline. He will also be seen in the war drama Pippa.

Earlier during the new year, the rumoured couple had hinted through their Instagram updates that they are celebrating it together at Ranthambore National Park. The 23-year-old actress had shared the picture of a clear night sky view on her Instagram handle. Sharing the picture of the sky with a canopy of trees in the foreground, Ananya added a caption that read, “sky full of stars.” Ananya’s recent post on Instagram featured her sitting near a bonfire at Ranthambore National Park.

At the same time, Ishaan also shared a glimpse of a similar night sky on his Instagram Stories. The 26-year-old actor shared the nocturnal view of the sky on the social media platform which suggested that the duo were vacationing at the same place in Ranthambore National Park.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.