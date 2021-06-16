Rumoured Couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Work Together For the First Time, Pose For Eye-wear Brand

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a long time now, however, they haven't officially confirmed dating each other. The two often entertain their fans with their adorable social media PDA. On Wednesday, Athiya dropped a couple of stylish pictures with the cricketer, who is currently in England for the World Test Championship tour on her Instagram handle.

The pictures are from the brand shoot of NUMI Paris where Athiya and Rahul can be seen endorsing luxury sunglasses. The duo looks stunning as they strike a pose for the camera. While Athiya can be seen donning in a flower printed dress with pink satin straps, Rahul looks dapper in a white polo-neck tee and black blazer.

Since being shared, the post has grabbed several eyeballs as fans couldn’t stop gushing about the rumoured couple. Krishna Shroff commented “Smoke Show” along with a fire emoji on the post. Cricketer Hardik Pandya, Anushka Ranjan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Mrunal Thakur and Seema Khan have also commented on the post.

It also seems like Athiya is accompanying her rumoured beau on the World Test Championship tour. Their social media posts have added fuel to the fire, as the love birds have shared pictures with the same background on their respective Instagram handle. In one of the post, Athiya shared a monochrome picture of herself where she can be seen posing with barricades in the background. Rahul too had shared a picture of himself with a similar-looking background on his Instagram handle making his fans wondering that the duo is spending time together in England.

Athiya made her Bollywood debut with the film Hero in 2015 alongside Sooraj Pancholi. She was also seen in the multi-starrer comedy film Mubarakan. Her last film was Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress is yet to announce her upcoming projects.

