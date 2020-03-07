Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Enjoy Holi Bash, Watch Videos

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. They have been tight-lipped and have even refuted these reports, however they were recently seen enjoying together at Isha Ambani Piramal's Holi bash in Mumbai.

Eagle-eyed fans first spotted the two of them in the background of Nick Jonas' video that he posted on Instagram. Later, many other videos surfaced online of the couple dancing and playing Holi together.

Check out some of the photos and videos of the rumoured couple at the Holi bash below:

Vicky Kaushal has opened up previously about relationship rumours with Katrina. "I don't feel there is any scope of clarification. I have been very open about my personal life because I cannot lie," he had told IANS.

"There is no story at all," he added.

At the Holi bash, Jacqueline Fernandez looked gorgeous in a floral crop top paired with a matching long skirt. Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa were dressed in their traditional best. Filmmaker Gauri Shinde came with her husband, filmmaker R Balki. Anusha Dandekar wore a simple white salwar kameez. Huma Qureshi came in an all-white ensemble, as well.

Sonali Bendre, Elnaaz Norouzi, Diana Penty, writer Mushtaq Sheikh, Armaan Jain with wife Anissa Malhotra were also spotted at the party, as were Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya.

