English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Enjoy Holi Bash, Watch Videos

Katrina Kaif (L), Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif (L), Vicky Kaushal

Rumoured couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen dancing and enjoying together at a Bollywood Holi bash. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were also present.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 7, 2020, 3:26 PM IST
Share this:

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. They have been tight-lipped and have even refuted these reports, however they were recently seen enjoying together at Isha Ambani Piramal's Holi bash in Mumbai.

Read: Nick Jonas Celebrates First Holi with Priyanka Chopra in 'Second Home' India

Eagle-eyed fans first spotted the two of them in the background of Nick Jonas' video that he posted on Instagram. Later, many other videos surfaced online of the couple dancing and playing Holi together.

Check out some of the photos and videos of the rumoured couple at the Holi bash below:

View this post on Instagram

Do you notice something in the background?

A post shared by (@katrina.clips) on

Vicky Kaushal has opened up previously about relationship rumours with Katrina. "I don't feel there is any scope of clarification. I have been very open about my personal life because I cannot lie," he had told IANS.

"There is no story at all," he added.

At the Holi bash, Jacqueline Fernandez looked gorgeous in a floral crop top paired with a matching long skirt. Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa were dressed in their traditional best. Filmmaker Gauri Shinde came with her husband, filmmaker R Balki. Anusha Dandekar wore a simple white salwar kameez. Huma Qureshi came in an all-white ensemble, as well.

Sonali Bendre, Elnaaz Norouzi, Diana Penty, writer Mushtaq Sheikh, Armaan Jain with wife Anissa Malhotra were also spotted at the party, as were Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story