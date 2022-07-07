Rumoured Lovebirds Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Set To Reunite For This Special Project

Rumoured couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to reunite for a brief moment on the screen and fans can’t wait. Vijay Deverakonda starrer Jana Mana Gana is releasing soon, directed by Puri Jagannath. Pooja Hegde will play the female lead opposite Vijay in Jana Gana Mana, which started filming on June 4 in Mumbai. According to reports, Pooja’s salary has increased to Rs 5 crore. Fans cannot wait to watch this much-anticipated movie of the year as pre-production work progresses at a brisk pace.

The director is set to incorporate a special piece by Rashmika Mandanna, a special song featuring the actress. Mandanna gained a lot of popularity after her movie Pushpa for which she also got a lot of praise, this movie also featured three iconic songs which later became viral on Instagram- Srivalli, Oh Antavava and Saami Saami.

A pan-India release for Jana Gana Mana is planned across five languages and multiple international locations. Jana Gana Mana will be released on the big screen in August 2023

Dating rumours have swirled around Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna ever since they started working together. The top Telugu stars have teamed up for films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and have also been making waves pan-India. Both are also scheduled to make their Hindi film debuts this year. While both of them have never denied or confirmed reports that they are in a relationship.

The two have reportedly been spotted going on dates in Mumbai. This gave birth to rumours about their relationship and their wedding as well. Rashmika spent the New Year with the Deverakonda brothers (Vijay and Anand) in Goa. The Pushpa actress is said to share a great relationship with Vijay’s mother, Madhavi.

