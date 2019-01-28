English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rumoured to be Making 'Mahabharata', Aamir Khan Spills the Beans on His Look for New Project
Aamir was rumoured to be making his much ambitious series on 'Mahabharat'.
A still from the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan (YouTube).
Superstar Aamir Khan has "four good scripts" to choose from for his next and the actor says that though he hasn't zeroed in on one particular project, he would be maintaining a "lean" look for a potential film he's leaning on to.
The actor, who last featured in Thugs of Hindostan, says he will come to know which film he is doing for sure within a month.
"This time I have four good scripts! I don't know which one will be the exact one, as I haven't 100 percent zeroed in on that but I'll know within a month. Most probably I'll be producing it," Aamir said in a group interview.
The actor says from February, he will start his diet and workout again to get in shape for the character.
"I'll start preparing for my next because I have to look slim and lean. There are two films (in consideration) and in both of then I have to look lean," he said.
Aamir was rumoured to be making his much ambitious series on "Mahabharata".
When asked about it's status, the actor said, "I never announced Mahabharata. You all assumed I'm making it then you assumed I'm not! When I want to make something I'll tell you."
"I don't want to respond to speculations. When I announce something, I should've answers to that," he added.
The actor was in conversation with the media to promote his upcoming production, Rubaru Roshni.
Directed by Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal, the film chronicles three real-life stories of grief and forgiveness.
