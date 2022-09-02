Rumours About Remuneration Of Telugu Actress Surekhavani Go Viral; What We Know

Surekhavani is a noted face in the Telugu film industry. She has made a name for herself by shining in the roles of mother, daughter-in-law, and wife in Telugu movies. Surekhavani has acted in many films as a character artist.

Recently, several reports about Surekhavani’s remuneration are going viral on social media. She takes a remuneration of Rs 8 to 10 lakhs per film. But it depends on the role, the length of the role, and the priority of the role. Rumours of the actress owning properties Wroth Rs 10 crore have also gone viral. But the official information in this regard is yet to be known.

Top Showsha video

Surekhavani is very active on social media. She shares many photos and videos with her daughter on her Instagram. Even though she has passed the age of 40, Surekha is competing with her daughter in beauty.

On the work front, Surekhavani started her career as a news anchor. While studying in the 8th class, she got an offer on a local TV channel for anchoring children’s shows in Vijayawada.

She fell in love with her colleague, Suresh Teja director, and writer on the same TV channel, and she later tied the knot with him. The actress was married at a very young age and the couple was blessed with a cute daughter named Supritha.

Later, she hosted various shows like Maa Talkies and Heart Beat along with her husband on MAA TV. Vani made her acting debut in 2005, with the Telugu romantic drama Seenugadu Chiranjeevi Fan. The film was directed by Poosala Radha Krishna and starred Akula Vijay and Adin Khan in the lead roles.

Surekha Vani has appeared in various popular movies like Bhadra, Bommarillu, Dubai Seenu, Ullasamga Utsahamga, Ganesh, Ye Maaya Chesave, Betting Bangaraju, Namo Venkatesa, Brindavanam, Seema Tapakai, Dhenikaina Ready, Chammak Challo, Udhayam NH4, Power, Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitam, S/O Satyamurthy, and many more.

Vani has acted in more than 60 movies in her career as a supporting actress.

In 2019, on May 6, Surekhavani’s husband, Suresh Teja, passed away in Hyderabad due to severe illness.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here