Rumours Abuzz After Ramya Pays Visit To Hombale Films Producer

Speculations around actress Ramya’s comeback to the movies have been doing rounds for quite some time now. Her return to cinema is one of the most-awaited events in Kannada film industry. Ramya has not been seen on screen after the 2016 supernatural film Nagarahaavu.

Now, the latest reports claim that Ramya will soon make comeback on screen through Hombale Films Production House. It is known that Ramya on Sunday visited the KRG studios of Karthik Gowda, the executive producer of the the hit KGF franchise. So, judging by that, it is speculated that Ramya will do a movie with Hombale Films.

Ramya also reached the shooting location of the movie Hoysala which is being produced by KRG Studio. Also, it is reported that late actor Puneeth Rajkumar wanted Ramya to make comeback through Hombale Films.

This news is a light of hope for the fans of Ramya, who have been waiting to see whether she would make a comeback soon or not.

Although, Ramya has been extremely active on her Instagram handle and actively engaging with her fans and industry friends.

Ramya, whose original name is Divya Spandana, entered Kannada films with Abhi, wherein she played the lead role alongside Puneeth Rajkumar.

In 2004, Ramya forayed into Tamil films with Abhimanyu. Some of her most notable movies are Abhi, Excuse Me, Aakash, Amrithadhare, Ranga SSLC, and Jothe Jotheyali. Ramya also appeared on the small screen for the first time with Ashwini Nakshatra. In the daily soap she played the role of sutradhar.

Later, leaving the world of cinema, Ramya plunged into politics and became a Congress MP after winning bypolls from Mandya constituency. She also owns a clothing line named Spandana.

