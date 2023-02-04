Tamil action-thriller Run Baby Run, starring south superstars RJ Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh, released in cinemas this weekend. Directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar, the film is quite impressive, and looks completely different from Balaji’s previous movies. The intense first half surprises the viewers with twists and turns, while the mystery unfolds in the climax. Followed by an engaging second half, the thriller will keep you hooked for sure.

The film opens with the suicide of a young woman (a medical student), falling to death from her college building. Next, we are introduced to Sathya (RJ Balaji), who works in a multinational bank and is getting married soon. One day, when he goes out for his wedding shopping, he suddenly comes across an unknown woman named Thara (Aishwarya Rajesh). She is seen being forced inside a car by someone. Sathya helps her during the tussle. But, he finds out after a few days that Thara has died. The story is surrounded by mysteries. It focuses on the troubles Sathya faces, and his efforts to escape from them. The events that take place after this death and the consequences this young man faces, is the main storyline of the movie.

Balaji has chosen a story that departs from his usual comedy films like Mookuthi Amman and Veetla Visesam. The actor, after featuring in several comedy dramas, opted to do a thriller film for the first time. What really makes Run Baby Run unique is that it’s a hero-driven thriller drama, where Balaji is doing all the heavy lifting and solving the mystery single-handedly.

The length of this film is 2 hours and 10 minutes. RJ Balaji has acted perfectly to suit the character and the film’s story. Scenes for other characters are limited, including that of actors Aishwarya Rajesh, Radhika and Isha Talwar. They too have done their job well.

Run Baby Run’s music has been composed by Sam CS. His background music has added to the film’s strengths. The screenplay and visual settings of the film could have been designed in a better way. Run Baby Run would have been commendable, had the narrative been carried out in a more vibrant way.

Overall the film has been receiving a positive response, and is set to become another success for RJ Balaji. The positive reviews have helped the film to get decent occupancy on day 1. The movie has also occupied a decent number of screens in cinemas.

