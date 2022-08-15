Run BTS Special Episode: Date, Time, Where To Watch Online; Here's Everything You Need To Know

Run BTS Special Episode: It is finally happening! BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are coming together for a special episode of Run BTS after 10 long months. The announcement was made a few weeks ago and ARMYs have been treated to a few teasers as well.

The teasers revealed that the episode, like always, is going to be chaotic! The members will be seen playing a telepathic game, showing off how well they know each other and more. But what time should you tune in and where can you watch the Run BTS special episode? Well, we’ve got you covered.

When is the Run BTS special episode airing?

The Bangtan Boys return with the new episode of Run BTS on August 16.

What time is the Run BTS special episode air?

The episode premieres at 9 pm KST. As per the time difference, the new Run BTS episode drops at 5:30 pm IST and 8:00 am ET/5:00 am PT.

Where to watch the Run BTS special episode online?

The special episode will premiere on Weverse and VLive at 9 pm KST and will then be available on YouTube starting 11 pm KST (7:30 pm IST/10 am ET/7 am PT.)

The first episode of Run BTS premiered on August 1, 2015. So far, the variety show has aired 156 episodes. The last episode aired on October 12, 2021, before BTS got busy with their concerts in the US, the Proof album release and their break as group activities. However, BTS assured fans that they will film for Run BTS.

This will mark their first appearance on the variety show since the members announced that they will be taking a break from their group activities to focus on their individual projects. Each member has been busy with various activities — J-Hope released his first solo album, Jungkook collaborated with Charlie Puth on Left and Right, V was seen on In The Soop: Friendcation and each member dropped a vlog, among other activities.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here