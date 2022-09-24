Run Time of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan Revealed; No It's Not Over 3 Hours

The much anticipated Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam, is scheduled for September 30 release. This biggie narrates the story of the mighty empire of Cholas and has runtime of 2 hours 47 minutes, equivalent to 167 minutes.

Ponniyin Selvan is a theatrical representation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel Ponniyin Selvan. It is said the movie will be dubbed in multiple languages, including Hindi.

Recently, the magnum opus locked the agreement with Amazon Prime for its digital release. Many digital streamers were in line to get the rights but it seems Prime gave the highest quotation. The shared trailer of the Ponniyin Selvan is enough for the audience to book their tickets.

The trailer begins with the visuals of a comet across the sky. The comet orders the sacrifice of royal blood, the blood, which is strongest among all. A minute glimpse introduced various characters like Chiyaan Vikram’s Aditha Karikalan, Jayam Ravi’s Arunmozhi Varman, and Karthi as Vanthiyathevan.

The three men with brandished swords, ride horses and go out on adventures or maybe secret missions. They meet princesses of rival and distant lands, including Trisha Krishnan, who plays Kundavai and Aishwarya Rai who essay as Nandini.

In the film, Aishwarya is expected to play a double of which one is a negative role. We are not saying it but teasers show it that way. In the teaser, the war and battles kill many but what soothes the eye of Nandini is the throne. At the same time, this diva is portrayed as Mandakini Devi. It seems a lot of secret missions and hidden characters are waiting for you in Ponniyn Selvan.

PS-1 is jointly produced by Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

