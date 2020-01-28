Running Wild With Bear Grylls to Feature Channing Tatum, Brie Larson and More Hollywood celebs
The first episode airs on Monday. In one of the previous seasons, viewers got to see former President Barack Obama unleashing his adventurous side with Grylls.
credits - Bear Grylls instagram
Survivalist Bear Grylls is back with the latest edition of National Geographic's show Running Wild With Bear Grylls, where we will see celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer and Dave Bautista channeling their inner steel to take on adventurous challenges in remote wilderness.
"Our consumers love watching action packed, adrenaline pumping adventure and survival related content. Bear Grylls is a world-renowned adventurer and we are glad to bring him home with another action packed show, Running Wild. After witnessing the adventures of renowned survivalist, Hazen Audel in Primal Survivor, our consumers will get a fantastic opportunity to witness the ultimate survivalist as he embarks on an action packed journey with popular international celebrities," Pawan Soni, vice president and head, programming and marketing, National Geographic India, said.
Running Wild With Bear Grylls is developed by Grylls and Delbert Shoopman. The first episode airs on Monday. In one of the previous seasons, viewers got to see former President Barack Obama unleashing his adventurous side with Grylls.
