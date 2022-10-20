Runtime of Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince Revised, Cut Short By 12 Minutes

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan has carved a niche for himself with films like Don, Doctor, Hero, and Namma Veettu Pillai to list a few. This passionate actor is once again ruling the headlines for his next, Tamil-language romantic comedy, titled Prince. The trailer of the film has already kindled the curiosity of fans, and now, they are eagerly awaiting its release to watch Sivakarthikeyan on screens.

Amid all the buzz around Prince, the makers of the upcoming romantic comedy have recently made another announcement. The film crew has revised the runtime of the movie, cutting it short by 12 minutes, as instructed by the lead actor aka Sivakarthikeyan.

Top showsha video

Earlier, it was revealed that the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer was supposed to run for 2 hours and 23 minutes. However, later, the runtime was changed to 2 hours and 11 minutes. Now, the revised duration of Prince is 131 minutes. While the first half will run for 1 hour 17 minutes and 19 seconds, the second half will run for 1 hour 3 minutes, and 45 seconds.

Sivakarthikeyan, after pre-watching his film Prince, felt that the runtime was a bit long, prompting the actor to urge the crew members to delete some scenes from the movie. According to Sivakarthikeyan, this decision was made in consideration of the audiences so that they do not feel worn out or bored while watching the film.

Helmed by Anudeep KV, Prince is bankrolled by the collaboration of three production companies, namely Shanthi Talkies, Suresh Productions, and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. Besides Sivakarthikeyan, Prince also stars debutante Maria Ryaboshapka and veteran actor Sathyaraj.

The romantic comedy flick revolves around an intercultural romance between Anbu, a disobedient social science teacher, played by Sivakarthikeyan, and Jessica, his colleague from Britain, essayed by Maria. Prince is slated to hit the theatres this Diwali on October 21.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here