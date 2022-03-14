Runway 34: Makers Set to Drop Teaser of Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh’s Film Tomorrow

After piquing the curiosity of fans by sharing intriguing motion posters from the upcoming film Runway 34, the makers are set to drop a teaser of the thriller drama on Tuesday, March 15. The movie that has been inspired by true events, was previously titled Mayday, it stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead and features Ajay Devgn in the role of a pilot.

The makers took to Instagram on Monday and dropped a poster featuring the star cast of the film. Taking to the captions, they wrote, “Never before in the history of aviation! Experience turbulence in air and on ground, #Runway34TeaserOutTom.”

Talking about the poster, it sees Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani. It reads,Runway 34. The truth is hidden 35000 above the ground.

As soon as the poster was shared on the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and dropped heart and fire emoticons as they liked the movie’s poster

Advertisement

Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Runway 34 is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. With a drama thriller plot, Runway 34 is inspired by true events. The movie that also features Carry Minati will be released on April 29, 2022.

According to reports, the film is based on the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight that had a narrow escape after facing difficulties due to unclear visibility. Going by the posters and the first look, Ajay and Rakul Preet seem to be playing pilots in the film.

Ajay Devgn began shooting for the film in December 2020. Runway 34 marks Ajay Devgn’s return to direction after Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum. Apart from this, Devgn will also feature in the sports drama Maidaan, Indra Kumar’s slice-of-life comedy film Thank God and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Lately, he was seen in a cameo role in Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Big B, on the other hand, was recently seen in the film Jhund and also lent his voice to the Hindi version of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam. He has a series of projects lineup including Goodbye, Brahmāstra, Project K, Butterfly, Uyarndha Manithan and Uunchai.

Meanwhile, Runway 34 will be witnessing a tough fight with Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 at the box office. The movie will hit the theatres on 29 April 2022.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.