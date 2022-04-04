Runway 34: Ajay Devgn Introduces Himself as Pilot Vikrant Khanna in New Video; Watch

After piquing the curiosity of his fans by dropping an intriguing trailer from the upcoming film Runway 34, Ajay Devgn on Monday shared a clip featuring him as Captain Vikrant Khanna, the rule breaker.

Taking to Instagram, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior shared a short clip that starts from a thunderous cloudy sky. As it progresses it sees an aeroplane taking off and some shots of Ajay and his co-pilot as they sat on the pilot seats in the cockpit. Everything turns upside down as the flight feels turbulence, followed by a couple of scenes showcasing the panicked customers who get hurt during the sudden change in weather.

The video also puts on display Ajay’s Vikrant Khanna as he helps the passengers, during the disastrous situation. In the backdrop, we hear a voice-over saying,” Let me tell you one thing, this person is not among the persons who run away in troubled times.”

Alongside the post,Ajay wrote in the captions, “Brace for trailer 2 #Runway34 #Runway34OnApril29.”

Soon after the video was shared online, Ajay’s fans took to the comments section and showered praises on their favorite actor. While one wrote, “Very excited sir,” “Bravo! Next level cinema is here!,” wrote another.

Earlier last month, The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn starrer was released. Big B took to his official Twitter account and dropped the trailer of Runway 34. “Every second counts. Proudly presenting the trailer of Ajay Devgn’s directorial film Runway 34. We are ready for take-off. #Runway34Trailer," he wrote. The trailer presents Ajay Devgn as Captain Vikrant Khanna whose flight had a narrow escape after taking off from an international destination. What follows is Narayan Vedant aka Amitabh Bachchan’s ambition to uncover the truth.

For the unversed, Runway 34 is reportedly based on the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight that had a narrow escape after facing difficulties due to unclear visibility. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. It is also co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, it also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar in key roles. Runway 34 also marks the Bollywood debut of YouTuber CarryMinati.

Runway 34 will clash at the box office with Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2. It will hit the theatres on 29 April 2022.

