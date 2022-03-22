Runway 34: Ajay Devgn Talks About Casting Amitabh Bachchan, Says 'Wouldn't Have Made This Film If...'

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Runway 34. The film is Ajay’s third directorial after 2008’s U Me Aur Hum and 2016’s Shivaay. Runway 34 also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

During the trailer launch event of the movie, Ajay Devgn talked about casting Big B and revealed that he would probably not have made the film if Amitabh Bachchan would not have agreed to his role. He went on to say that casting Big B was certain because nobody could have done the role better than him. “In this film, for Mr Bachchan’s role, if he wouldn’t have agreed, I don’t even know if I would be able to cast (any other actor). I don’t think I would be making the film," Ajay said as cited by Hindustan Times.

Ajay Devgn also talked about Amitabh Bachchan’s hard work and dedication and mentioned that he feels inspired working with him. “I’ve known him ever since I was a child. I would visit his set often. Later, I went on to work with him in nearly six films. To say anything about him would be cliched because I haven’t seen any other hardworking, professional actor. The energy and dedication he works with is amazing. Even if he is facing any problem, once he’s on set, he forgets everything. I feel inspired to do better work when I look at him," Devgn added.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Runway 34 was released on Monday. It presented Ajay Devgn as Captain Vikrant Khanna whose flight had a narrow escape after taking off from an international destination. What follows is Narayan Vedant aka Amitabh Bachchan’s ambition to uncover the truth.

Runway 34 is reportedly based on the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight that had a narrow escape after facing difficulties due to unclear visibility. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. It is also co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, it also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar in key roles. Runway 34 also marks the Bollywood debut of YouTuber CarryMinati. It will hit the theatres on 29 April 2022.

