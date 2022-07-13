Runway 34: Ajay Devgn’s Film Creates Milestone With Its OTT Release, Becomes Most Watched Movie

Ajay Devgn’s aviation drama Runway 34 impressed the viewers with its striking storyline and an ensemble star cast. Apart from Ajay, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Boman Irani amongst others.The Singham actor who took the director’s chair for this aviation thriller has stunned everyone with his exceptional vision. Critics and audiences have been raving about the edge-of-the-seat storytelling – with a thrilling first half in the cockpit and an intense courtroom drama in the second half.

There is a new wave of appreciation conversation about the film discussing Ajay Devgn’s nuanced vision and performances of the eclectic star cast. The film was recently released on Prime Video and has created a massive stir all over again. The film is breaking records becoming one of the most-watched films on the platform.

After Runway 34, Ajay Devgn has once again donned the director’s hat, for the high-octane, strongly-emotional drama Bholaa.The film which also stars Ajay along with Tabu is going to be the actor’s fourth directorial venture. The previous films he directed were Runway 34, U, Me Aur Hum and Shivaay. Ajay is set to finish the principal photography on his fourth directorial Bholaa by August 20.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that the actor has already planned a sequel even before wrapping up the shoot of the first part. According to a report in MidDay, Ajay Devgn has already greenlit the sequel of Bholaa even though the shoot of the first part has not been wrapped. The report also mentions that while the basic storyline for Bholaa is based on Kaithi, there are two important characters- one of whom would be essayed by Tabu- that have been added to the narrative.

A source quoted by the daily revealed, “While Bholaa comes with its own set of changes, the sequel will not be a remake of Kaithi 2. Ajay’s titular character will remain the driving force in the second instalment. Plus, the creative team will take forward the journeys of the two characters that they will introduce in the first film. The climax of Bholaa has been designed in a way that it sets the foundation for the next story. The scripting of the second part has begun.”

