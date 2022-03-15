Runway 34: Ajay Devgn's Pilot Skills Are Put to Test, Amitabh Bachchan Warns About Imminent Danger in Engaging Teaser

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, on Tuesday, unveiled the teaser of Ajay Devgn’s directorial Runway 34. Starring Devgn along with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Rakul Preet Singh, the film is based on true events and will be released on April 29. The teaser starts by showing an aeroplane flying in stormy weather and unveils Ajay and Rakul’s looks at the pilots of the flight. They seem disturbed by the turbulence and Ajay says, “Hume aisa koi information nahi mila (We haven’t received any such information." Next, Big B’s look is unveiled and he is seen talking about the law of gravity. He says what goes up at high speed also comes down at the same speed.

Sharing the teaser, Salman Khan wrote, “I don’t have any film ready toh maine apne bhai

@ajaydevgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge #Runway34."

Advertisement

Replying to the Tweet, Devgn wrote, “Bhai ki request, sar aankhon par! Runway 34 landing this Eid. #Runway34Teaser."

Bhai ki request, sar aankhon par! Runway 34 landing this Eid. #Runway34Teaser https://t.co/ZNOYY7QC0D— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 15, 2022

Watch it here:

The actors also shared the short clip on their respective social media handles. Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram, “The truth is hidden 35,000 feet above the ground. Now experience the teaser of #Runway34."

Runway 34 also marks the Bollywood debut of YouTuber CarryMinati. It was previously titled Mayday. Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Runway 34 is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. With a drama thriller plot, Runway 34 is inspired by true events.

According to reports, the film is based on the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight that had a narrow escape after facing difficulties due to unclear visibility.

Ajay Devgn began shooting for the film in December 2020. Runway 34 marks Ajay Devgn’s return to direction after Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum. Apart from this, Devgn will also feature in the sports drama Maidaan, Indra Kumar’s slice-of-life comedy film Thank God and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Lately, he was seen in a cameo role in Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Big B, on the other hand, was recently seen in the film Jhund and also lent his voice to the Hindi version of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam. He has a series of projects lineup including Goodbye, Brahmāstra, Project K, Butterfly, Uyarndha Manithan and Uunchai.

Meanwhile, Runway 34 will be witnessing a tough fight with Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 at the box office. The movie will hit the theatres on 29 April 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.