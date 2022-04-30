Runway 34: Amitabh Bachchan Pens Sweet Handwritten Note For Ajay Devgn; Abhishek Shares Glorious Review

Ajay Devgn is getting all the love from Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan following the release of Runway 34. The film, directed by Ajay, hit the theatres on Friday. With Amitabh and Ajay in the lead, the film has received mixed responses from critics. Regardless of the reactions, Amitabh called Ajay a ‘marvellous’ director and congratulated him on the film’s release.

“Ajay Ajay Ajay, an absolute honour to be a part of ’34’ and to be the recipient of a magnificent director’s gift. Your work is superior. The way you have put everything together is simply marvellous. They say it’s your best, but I know that there shall be many more bests. Congratulations,” Amitabh wrote.

The note was shared by Ajay on his Instagram along with the caption, “When the illustrious and magnanimous Amitabh Bachchan stars in your directorial venture, it is an honour that is hard to encapsulate in words. And when he uses his heartfelt words in a hand-written note of appreciation it stirs emotions that are a heady mix of gratitude, quiet pride and satisfaction. Thank you Amit ji!"

Kajol took to the comments section and praised both the actors. “Well deserved words on both sides," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and shared his review of Runway 34. He called the movie a ‘cinematic experience’ and urged fans to watch the movie. “AJ!!! So proud of you. What and achievement #Runway34 is. Just came out of the film a true cinematic experience. Congratulations to the entire team. Loved it. Do watch, guys. Lots of love @ajaydevgn @SrBachchan @Rakulpreet @bomanirani and the entire cast and crew," the Dasvi actor tweeted.

While Abhishek raved about the movie, the film doesn’t seem to be drawing audiences to the cinemas. According to Box Office India, Runway 34 has opened to an unimpressive Rs 3 crore nett box office collection.

