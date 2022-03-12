Runway 34: First Look of Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh's Film Unveiled

The makers of Runway 34, on Saturday afternoon, unveiled the looks of the Ajay Devgn directorial film. Previously titled Mayday, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Carry Minati and will be released on April 29, 2022. The actors took to their respective social media handles to share the teaser and their looks from the film. Sharing a video where Amitabh Bachchan’s character is introduced, with a voice-over of Big B, Rakul wrote, “Brace for the unexpected #Runway34OnApril29."

She also shared a video that introduces Ajay Devgn’s character that sees him as a pilot.

Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Runway 34 is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. With a drama thriller plot, Runway 34 is inspired by true events.

According to reports, the film is based on the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight that had a narrow escape after facing difficulties due to unclear visibility. Going by the posters and the first look, Ajay and Rakul Preet seem to be playing pilots in the film.

Ajay Devgn began shooting for the film in December 2020. Runway 34 marks Ajay Devgn’s return to direction after Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum. Apart from this, Devgn will also feature in the sports drama Maidaan, Indra Kumar’s slice-of-life comedy film Thank God and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Lately, he was seen in a cameo role in Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Big B, on the other hand, was recently seen in the film Jhund and also lent his voice to the Hindi version of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam. He has a series of projects lineup including Goodbye, Brahmāstra, Project K, Butterfly, Uyarndha Manithan and Uunchai.

Meanwhile, Runway 34 will be witnessing a tough fight with Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 at the box office.

