Rupa Dutta's Former Co-star Takes a Dig at Her Arrest for Pickpocketing at Kolkata Book Fair

Bengali actress Rupa Dutta, who had once accused Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, was arrested for pickpocketing in Kolkata. Rupa, who has acted in television soaps, was arrested on Saturday at Kolkata Book Fair after a policeman saw her throwing a purse into a dustbin, an officer of Bidhan Nagar North police station said.

Tollywood actor Ankush Hajra made his debut with the film ‘Kellafate’ in 2010, where Rupa Dutta also featured. So this time, when his first heroine was arrested on the charge of pickpocketing, Ankush could not remain silent. Ankush shared a short video clip from a song from the film. What grabbed everyone’s attention is the caption he gave.

On Monday, Ankush shared a video of a song from his first movie ‘Kellafate’ on Instagram and jokingly wrote, “Still remember my first film when i didnt hve enough money to carry any wallet . #ThankGod (sic)"

Advertisement

The Tollywood actor did not mention the name of the arrested actress Rupa Dutta anywhere in the post. However, netizens did not have any difficulty in understanding who was the target of his joke. They filled the comment box with funny obliques. Someone wrote, “Survived", someone else commented, “What caption is this !" and some others laughed with emojis.

Rupa grabbed headlines two years back when she alleged that filmmaker Anurag sent her sexually suggestive messages on Facebook in 2014. She even posted screenshots of her improper interchange with ‘Anurag Kashyap’ on Twitter with her allegations.

Rupa was arrested for pickpocketing in the Kolkata International Book Fair. The actress reportedly admitted to the crime and the police found a diary log that she used to maintain the records of her stealing.

According to Hindustan Times, the police found Rs 65,760 from Rupa’s bag. When questioned, Rupa couldn’t provide a satisfactory answer which pushed them to further prob. She eventually admitted to picking the pocket at the crowded venue. A PTI report stated that a police officer noticed her throwing a purse into a dustbin before she was detained.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.