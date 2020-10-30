Rupal Patel aka Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Kokilaben to Exit the Show: Report

The sequel of Indian television soap drama Saath Nibhaana Saathiya started airing on Star Plus October 19 onwards. While the cast of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has been slightly altered, the makers have retained Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Gopi Bahu and Rupal Patel as Kokilaben. A chief addition is Sneha Jain known as Gehna on the show.

However, the old characters may not be a part of the show for a long time. As per a recent report in SpotboyE, Rupal was brought in for finite episodes in the second season and the popular character of Kokilaben has been planned for the initial 20 episodes by the showrunners. The makers didn't want to begin the new season without the most important character of the show. Hence, her track was accommodated with limitation.

The actress reportedly signed for the early episodes and based on that, the whole track of Kokilaben in the show was planned. She is said to be exiting the show by mid of November. However, given the impact of her significant character in the show and also her popularity, the makers are trying to extend her stay. Nonetheless, a final call is yet to be made. The actress or the team of the show has not given any official statement on the same, so far.

Meanwhile, Devoleena shared a video on her official Instagram handle, a day after the show went on air.

The popular TV show titled Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has been receiving love from the audience. The viewers are enjoying the return of this show with its original cast. However, it was the viral Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap that has given the popularity to the characters and the show a new level. The rap song was created by music artist Yashraj Mukhate and was shared online. The video became an instant hit and got noticed by television, film, and even political personalities.