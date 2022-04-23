Rupali Bhosale Celebrates World Health Day, Shares Important Message in Video

On Friday, April 22, we observed World Health Day 2022 and pledged to take care of mother earth. Actor Rupali Bhosale also urged her followers to take the same pledge in a Facebook video.

Rupali is seen watering plants and earth in this video. While doing this, she pauses for a minute and says that this (earth) is my and yours home too. Rupali said that we must take care of this as our own home. The actor ended the video with a Happy Earth Day message. Rupali made this video from the sets of the serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte.



Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’s whole team assisted Sanjana in this work. While this act by Rupali impressed fans, they were quick to notice a bandage on her forehead. Many asked Rupali about her well-being. Some said that Rupali must have applied this bandage for a sequence and is not injured. Others formed a beeline applauding Rupali’s act.

Talking about Rupali’s injuries, she recently suffered an injury while shooting for a divorce sequence. In an interview, Rupali revealed how she was told to sit on a chair as Milind Gawali, who enacts Anirudh’s role shouts at her. Due to slight misjudgment, Rupali thought she had to sit on the floor. The misjudgment culminated in an injury as Rupali sat on the floor very hard.

Despite these injuries, Rupali keeps working enthusiastically, thus carving a niche among a large section of the audience. Her character Sanjana is going through a rough phase in recent episodes. Sanjana has been caught by Arundhati red-handed usurping the Deshmukh family’s property.

The revelation of this act downgraded her image in front of the Deshmukh family and especially Anirudh. Sanjana also got a major shock watching things getting better between Anirudh and Arundhati. Anirudh was seen thanking Arundhati in recent episodes for bringing Vinayak Deshmukh (Anirudh’s father) back into the house.

