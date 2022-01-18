Rupali Bhosale of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Recovers From Covid-19, Back to Shooting

Rupali Bhosale, who plays Sanjana in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, was reportedly down with Covid-19 a few days ago. She had put out this information on social media. Now, she has fully recovered and her Covid-19 tests are negative. She is back on the sets of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte and is filming her portions of the shoot.

In an Instagram post, Rupali has thanked all her fans for extending support to her during her illness.

A few days ago, Rupali had informed her fans and followers that she had tested positive for Covid-19. Following this, all the actors on the set were tested for the virus, while Rupali took a break from the series and quarantined herself at home according to Covid-19 protocol.

The first two waves of Covid-19 hit the entertainment industry badly. The first wave, which caused a nationwide shutdown, saw numerous TV shows get pulled off-air, while others were put on hold due to a complete halt on shooting. This has resulted in huge losses for producers and also the studio employees, whose salaries were put on hold because of the pandemic.

The Marathi series Aye Kuthe Kay Karte has become hugely popular within a very short period. The series is currently at its peak of popularity. The wedding of Abhishek and Anagha was recently completed.

With the arrival of a new daughter-in-law in the family, viewers are anticipating that Arundhati’s place in the Deshmukh family will finally be filled by someone. Like Arundhati, Anagha is also a very caring woman and is seen to care for all in the family.

