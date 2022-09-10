Rupali Bhosle Wants to Make a Guest Appearance in Bigg Boss Marathi 4; Know More

The brand-new season of Bigg Boss Marathi, hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, has grabbed the attention of the masses again. Actress Rupali Bhosle, who is well known for her appearance in the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi, has expressed her desire to make a guest appearance in the fourth season of the show.

The actress informed about the same via the “ask me anything” session, which she held on her Instagram profile. Fans of the actress asked her many questions about her personal and work life among which, a fan asked Rupali, “Would you like to make a guest appearance in Bigg Boss Marathi 4?” Responding to the question in Marathi Rupali Bhosle said “yes.”

After Rupali’s reply, many have advised her not to do so. Speaking of the actress, she is known for playing Sanjana in Star Pravah’s show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte and Varsha Ghotala in Sony SAB’s Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai. After her stint in Bigg Boss Marathi 2 in 2019 the actress attained huge heights in the industry.

The upcoming season of the much-loved reality show is expected to be launched at the end of September or early October, as per the latest social media reports. With over 250 crew members, the pre-production activities and work on the Bigg Boss house are brisking at a good pace.

Sources have revealed that the contestant’s finalizing process for the upcoming season of the most-watched show is currently underway.

Speaking of the last season of the show, it was launched in September 2021 and ended on December 26 with a grand finale. Vishal Nikam walked out as the winner of Season 3 with Rs 20,00,000 and a trophy.

