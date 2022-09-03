Rupali Ganguly Aka Anupamaa’s ROFL Reel With Co-star Alapana Will Leave You In Splits; Check Here

Rupali Ganguly’s TV show Anupamaa is one of the much-loved shows in the television industry. The family drama has been topping the charts for a long time and is continuing to rule viewers’ hearts. The show’s lead actress Rupali has a huge fan following on social media and she often treats her fans to hilarious videos. Maintaining the trajectory, on Saturday, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress took to Instagram to post a hilarious reel that will surely leave you in splits.

The video featured Rupali and her co-star Alpana Buch. As the funny clip starts, it sees Rupali making siren sounds and then Alpana accompanies her. The way the actresses’ are seen imitating sirens is hilarious.Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Definitely not silent cos we are Sirens. Stay alert. What do u think?”

Soon after the video was shared, scores of fans and Rupali’s colleagues from the industry chimed into the comments section. Actor Aneri Vajani commented, “Aree dono pagal (Both of you are mad).” Rupali’s brother Vijay Ganguly dropped laughing emojis in the comments section of the video. One person wrote, “You guys look possessed,” another one said, “Omg! What is happening here.” One said, “OMG! I just can’t stop laughing Rups. Hahaha.”

As fans would know, Rupali Ganguly is the daughter of National award-winning film director Anil Ganguly. She made her acting debut in 1985 with Anil’s film Saaheb. In 2000, she made her television debut with Sukanya. She later appeared in popular TV shows like Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and more. She currently essays the role of Anupamaa in the hit television show of the same name.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rupali said that she shoots 12 hours a day. “I am there all the time, perpetually. There is a standing joke ki set ka gate main kholti hoon aur main hi band karti hoon (My co-stars joke that I open and close the gates of the sets). You kind of sacrifice your family time, health, sleep, a lot of things to follow a dream that perhaps your father and husband had seen for you. It does get extremely difficult at times,” she said.

Talking about the show, Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for almost two years now. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and airs on Star Plus.

