Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch Groove to 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' with Pallu Over Their Head

Daily soap Anupamaa is topping the TRP charts with every passing episode as it talks about the empowering journey of a housewife. The show is doing wonders because of the outstanding hard work of its cast and crew. However, we all are aware of what happens behind the scenes as the cast, including Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat keep sharing the BTS fun in the form of reels on their respective Instagram handles. The star cast hops on all possible trends and leaves no stones unturned to treat their fans with some great content.

This time, it was Rupali Ganguly and Alpana Buch who have created their own version of the popular song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar.’ The viral song has caught the fancy as from common people to celebrities, no one can resist singing it.

Watch Rupali and Alpana’s version of Bachpan Ka Pyaar –

In the video posted by Rupali on her Instagram handle, both Alpana and she were seen sitting in their on-screen get-up with a pallu over their head. The duo sang Bachpan Ka Pyaar and when the modern beats came in, they removed their pallu and grooved to it.

Sharing the video, in the caption, Rupali wrote that it was their version of Bachpan Ka Pyaar. However, she gave all the credit to the viral voice of talented Sahadev Dirdo of Sukma, Chattishgarh. “It is not only amazing, but so inspiring so to say the least,” she added.

Several TV celebs are grooving to this song and it looks like this trend is not going to die down any time soon. Earlier, comedian Bharti Singh shared a video on the same trend which featured her along with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. The clip was shot on the Dance Deewane stage and it will leave you in splits for sure.

TV actor Aly Goni had also made an Instagram Reel, in which he was seen singing the song with a baby face filter on.

The young Sahdev became an internet sensation overnight after his video, in which he sang the song, was uploaded on social media. Soon after the clip went viral, the champ was called by Badshah for a duet.

