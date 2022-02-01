Rupali Ganguly Becomes Highest-paid TV Actress, Charging Rs 3 Lakh Per Episode for Anupamaa: Report

Rupali Ganguly has been winning hearts with her terrific performance in Star Plus’ Anupamaa. The actress often takes the internet by storm every time she shares anything on Instagram. She has become fan-favourite ever since Anupamaa started. Her show has been ruling TRP charts since its inception and if a new report is to be believed, Rupali has become the highest-paid actress in television, thanks to the massive success of Anupamaa.

A source close to the development told BollywoodLife, “Rupali Ganguly started off with a fee of Rs 1.5 lakh per day. It was in the high bracket but then she is a senior actress. Now, she is commanding Rs three lakh per day. She is now the highest-paid actress on Indian TV. Rupali Ganguly has beaten many popular younger names in the business."

Not just actresses, Rupali is reportedly getting much more remuneration than the top male stars from the telly world, including Ram Kapoor and Ronit Roy.

Rupali plays the titular role of Anupamaa in the popular show. The drama revolves around a submissive housewife who separates from her husband after learning about his affair. The show has often been praised for dealing with delicate subjects in a mature manner and breaking away from the regular saas-bahu drama.

While Rupali has been giving her best to the show, the actress recently said that she has not been able to spend time with her son. Speaking with Hindustan Times, Rupali said that she had taken a break from acting because she wanted to spend time with her son. However, Covid-19 ruined their plans and her husband now manages everything while she’s busy with the show.

“(My son) would go to school at 12 and come back at seven. I thought it is the right time to begin working, not realising Covid ka lockdown ho jaayega. When a show was offered to me, my husband (Ashwin, businessman) said it’s high time I got my due as an actor. He has been managing everything since, single-handedly. I am never there, unfortunately. I feel like a failure, but my husband does so much, it’s incredible. He is a hands-on father who is playing the mother’s role beautifully. I am blessed to have a man like that in my life who supports a woman so much,” she told the publication.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 here.