Rupali Ganguly Confirms 'Dadi Ki Shaadi', Says 'Feels Blessed To Do Anupamaa'

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s wedding is one of the most awaited ones on television. While Anupama has already announced that she will tie the knot with Anuj, certain members of her family including Baa and Vanraj are against her decision. At a time when fans are eager to know if Anu and Anuj will marry, Rupali Ganguly seems to have confirmed the same.

Recently, Rupali Ganguly went live on Instagram when she talked about how Rajan Shahi’s show is breaking stereotypes. She mentioned that the makers have tried to change the mindset of the society and said, “Dadi ki shaadi ho sakti hai (Grandmothers can marry too). Through Anupamaa, the makers have always tried to change society’s mindset and break stereotypes.

Rupali Ganguly also talked about playing the role of Anupama and mentioned that it is ‘a dream come true’ for her. When asked about the recent monologue by one of the fans, the actress mentioned that the scene makes her feel that she is so blessed to be essaying the role of Anupama. “There are so many actors in our industry who would not want to do a scene like this, who would not want to do a role like this. I feel so blessed that I am at this moment here, playing Anupama, doing such fantastic scenes. It feels blessed," she said.

Advertisement

She further revealed that it was a 32-page long monologue that was shot in 11 hours. “It wasn’t 30 pages, it was 32. Even I thought that it was 28 pages, but later I counted and realised that it is 32 pages long. It was a whole scene. When I went for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, other actors’ scenes were shot, almost everyone was done. When I came, we have to do the master. It was such a long scene that the time I received to prepare for it wasn’t enough to read it even once," Rupali said.

The actress further revealed that she was very nervous before the episode went on air and was skeptical if people would like it or not. Rupali also thanked the audience for showering love and appreciation. “We started shooting for this scene, the monologue at around 12 PM and I think we wrapped it up at around 11 PM. I am so happy that you all liked it. I was so nervous. I was skeptical if people would like it or not, but the way you all are texting, appreciating, encouraging, thank you so much. What else does an artist need except for appreciation!" she concluded.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.