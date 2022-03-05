Rupali Ganguly Explains Why Anupama and Anuj Kapadia's Romance Impresses All Without Any Physical Contact

Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia of Rajan Shahi’s popular show enjoy a massive fan following. Their on-screen chemistry, romance and bond is unbeatable and has impressed everyone. In a recent interview, Rupali Ganguly (who plays the role of Anupama) opened up about her middle-aged love story on-screen and added that it’s successful because of the physical chemistry.

“I never thought I would get to romance on-screen at this age, especially the one which I am doing right now which puts your heart racing, and there is no physical contact between the characters. I see a lot of physical chemistry happening in shows but here the audience is craving for it," she told ETimes.

On being asked if mature love stories will always have a unique fan following, the actress replied in positive. She further explained that the reason MaAn is so famous is because they make women above 40 realise that they can have their love stories too. “Mature love stories will always have their fanbase. I mean it is wonderful to see young people romancing but for us women, who are above 40, characters like Anupamaa and Anuj come along, who make us believe that there can be a prince charming in our lives too," she added.

Rupali Ganguly also talked about her real-life husband, Ashwin’s reaction to her on-screen romance and said that he is ‘loving the romantic track’. The actress further revealed that her husband is a critic of her work and always shares tips regarding where to improve or not.

“My husband is loving the present romantic track between Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa. We both watch the show together. He is my biggest critic as well as my biggest supporter. Since he himself has directed so many commercials, he catches the little nuances and tells me that I could have done this better or this thing didn’t work. So I kind of listen to a lot of things he says and try to improve upon them. My husband is my biggest fan," Rupali said.

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly plays the role of Anupama in the show. She is 45 years old and has decided to live an independent life after discovering about her husband’s (Vanraj) affair. However, destiny had something else for her. After her divorce, Anupama meets her college-mate Anuj Kapadia and the two fall in love with each other.

