Rupali Ganguly Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude Towards Anupamaa Fans as Show Tops TRP Chart

One of the most-watched shows on Indian television, Anupamaa reached new heights of popularity this week. The daily soap has got thousands hooked with its interesting characters, high-intensity drama and dialogues and twists and turns in the plot. And the lead actress of the show, Rupali Ganguly could not be any happier. Rupali plays the titular character and has proved her mettle on the show.

Riding high on the success of the show, Rupali shared a post on Instagram to express heartfelt gratitude to her fans. To thank her fans for all the love and support always, Rupali also shared a picture of herself. In the caption, the actress continued saying, “To each and everyone who believed in me - Thank you. To everyone who taught me a valuable life lesson - Thank you. To everyone who held my hand and gave me strength- Thank you. Forever indebted”.

Rupali is clearly elated and overwhelmed with the viewers’ response. She posted a beautiful edit made by her fans which captures “Anupamaa’s special moments.” Rupali wrote in the caption, “To all my fans, I wish I could hug each and everyone of you tight. Thank u and stay blessed.”

The drama series airs on Star Plus and has been reigning over the small screen for a while now. The show is a remake of a Bengali TV show called Sreemoyee.

Currently, on the show, viewers are witnessing that the marriage of Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) is nearing. Vanraj had suddenly gone missing on the day of the wedding. Now, Kavya suspects Anupamaa and her family and blames them. However, when Kavya reaches to slap Anupamaa’s son, she gives it back with an earful.

In the upcoming episode,Vanraj’s parents refuse to stay with him after he gets married to Kavya. They consider Anupama as their actual daughter-in-law. Vanraj is unhappy with his family’s decision and finds himself in a dilemma about what to do. Kavya, on the other hand, is on cloud nine as she finally married Vanraj.

