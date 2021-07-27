Rupali Ganguly Grooves to 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar'; Arbaaz Khan on Cons of Being the Brother of Salman Khan

Daily soap Anupamaa is topping the TRP charts with every passing episode as it talks about the empowering journey of a housewife. The show is doing wonders because of the outstanding hard work of its cast and crew. However, we all are aware of what happens behind the scenes as the cast, including Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat keep sharing the BTS fun in the form of reels on their respective Instagram handles. The star cast hops on all possible trends and leaves no stones unturned to treat their fans with some great content.

Filmmaker and actor Arbaaz Khan, who is back with the second season of his talk show Pinch, has been promoting the show in various interviews. Arbaaz is extremely candid in most of the interviews, just like on his talk show. The actor was recently asked about the ‘cons’ of being the brother of Salman Khan. Arbaaz said that though it sometimes feels like a bad thing to be under Salman’s ‘shadow,’ he cannot make excuses for his own career.

Production house Warner Bros has announced the India release date of its three highly anticipated films- The Suicide Squad, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Mortal Kombat. Out of these three films, The Conjuring and Mortal Kombat have released internationally and have been delayed in India amid the closure of theatres during the pandemic. Meanwhile, The Suicide Squad will release in India on the same date as its international release.

Season 11 of popular reality stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi is creating a lot of buzz. The show was shot in the beautiful Cape Town. Hosted by director Rohit Shetty, this season has many popular faces like Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh and Nikki Tamboli. The tagline for this season is Darr Vs Dare. Apart from taking part in dangerous stunts and doing their best to excel their tasks, contestants are having a ball of a time as they bond with each other off set.

Actress Afshan Azad, who is most famous for playing the role of Padma Patil in the Harry Potter film franchise, has welcomed a baby girl into this world with husband Nabil Kazi. She took to social media to announce the birth of their ‘Baby Kazi’.

