Who does not know Rupali Ganguly! Ever since she made her comeback on television in and as Anupamaa, she has become everyone’s favourite. Her show has been ruling the TRP charts consistently for over two years now and undoubtedly the credit goes to the hard work that the entire team has put in. However, in such a situation, how does Rupali balance her personal and professional life? In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, the actress talked about the same and shared that the credit goes to her supportive husband. She revealed how her husband took early retirement so that he could take care of their son while she was away for a shoot.

“I am blessed that I have a husband who is so supportive. He has taken early retirement and moved from America. It does not matter if I work or not. We do not have big desires," she told us.

“He said our child needs one parent. I never left my child with the house help. I didn’t. Not that they are bad. I had a wonderful girl as a caretaker. They are family to me. But I have never actually left my child for work. My husband is very supportive. He believes that our child needs at least one parent. He has been there with Rudransh. He is his mother and father both. I as a mother probably have failed. But he has been a father and a mother to my son and a fantastic one," Rupali added.

So, does that invite any kind of criticism to her, Rupali said, “People will say something or the other because they have to. They have no work and so they keep saying something or the other."

Rupali Ganguly also shared how she believes in paying no heed to such negativity. “People who are busy, they do not have time to talk about somebody else probably because they are productive. People who do not have any work, they keep passing some comment or the other. Why should we pay attention to them?"

The 45-year-old actress was also asked if her son understands that her mother is the biggest television star right now. To this, Rupali revealed that Rudransh does not watch Anupamaa because he thinks that his mother spends more time on sets than at home. “He has not watched Anupamaa ever. He enters a room, if Anupamaa is on air, he covers his face and leaves. He was six and a half years old when I came to work. Initially, his thought was, Anupamaa is my second family and that’s why his mumma does not spend time with him a lot. I think he misses our time together."

“There are some people who come to me saying ‘Anupama Anupama Anupama’. My son shies away. Probably he wants that normalcy. But I also think he likes it. He feels proud of me," she concluded.

