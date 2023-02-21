Rupali Ganguly Is ‘Honoured and Humbed' As Anupamaa Actress, Her Son Pose With Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Rupali Ganguly has been one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi TV industry right from the time of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai back in 2004 to Anupamaa today. Her show Anupamaa is currently at the top of the TRP rating list with the highest rating.

Rupali Ganguly recently also won an award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival under the ‘most versatile actress in a television series’ category. On Tuesday, Rupali shared a set of pictures on her Instagram handle after winning the prestigious award along with a lengthy note expressing her gratitude towards everyone who supported her through her journey as Anupamaa.

In the caption of the extensive note, she went on to thank a long list of people who constantly looked out for her and wrote, “My Biggest Award Rudransh holding the most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2023. Honoured, Humbled and Overwhelmed by this recognition.”

She thanked the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi and said she would forever be indebted to him for giving her this opportunity. She continued,“Thank you Rajan Shahi for making me your Anupamaa … zindagi bhar ye karz nahi utaar paoongi.”

She ended the note by expressing her love for her husband and finally thanking the entire team and audiences of the show.“Ashwin K Verma for being the kind of husband every woman needs to have! I love you. Team Anupamaa - each and every member of our unit.THANK YOU. To everyone who has shown so much love to Anupamaa - Thank u for your constant support,” she wrote.

The set of pictures has Rupali posing for a picture with her son Rudransh who is seen holding the award and a solo picture of her with the award as well. The third picture showed the two Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards that Rupali had won over the last two years. The first one is from 2022 for the ‘most promising actress in television series.’

The comments section of the post is filled with fans and well-wishers sending congratulatory messages to the actress. One user wrote, “Proud of you…you deserved this.” Another user commented, “Most deserving!!!! Not a second have we felt that u are acting… actually you are living this character. No one could have played this role better than you!”

Anupamaa, which is Rupali Ganguly’s TV show, has been quite popular among the audiences for its plot twists and her chemistry with co-actor Gaurav Khanna.

