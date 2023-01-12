Rupali Ganguly Learned To Ride Bike on Anupamaa Set, Says 'Bucket List Mein Ek Naya Tick'; Watch

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has become one of the top-rated television shows in recent times. It began with showcasing the life of a devoted housewife, Anupamaa, who struggled to find her own identity within the four walls of her house. The growth of this character played by Rupali Ganguly has become inspirational for many women in the country. But do you know, Rupali’s character has also helped her grow in real life as well? Before featuring in the daily soap, the actress did not how to ride a scooter. However, it was the demand of her character that motivated her to take up some driving lessons.

On Thursday afternoon, the actress posted a reel of her riding a scooter alongside her on-screen husband Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia. The romantic ride set against the backdrop of Kishore Kumar’s iconic song Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana, was filmed during the shooting of the daily soap. While sharing the video, Rupali wrote, “Anupamaa taught me how to ride a bike… Bucket list mein ek naya tick (Ticked off one more thing from my bucket list).”

Watch the video here:

In less than an hour, the clip garnered over thirty-nine thousand likes on Instagram alongside a barrage of praises lauding the actress of her grit and spirit. “There's nothing that you can't do love. Kudos to you,” a fan wrote while another commented, “There is nothing impossible for u.” Meanwhile, a special reaction that has left fans burst laughing came from Rupali’s co-actor Gaurav Khanna. In a cheeky response, Khanna commented, “Oh achcha I thought I taught u (how to ride),” before finishing it with a laughing emoticon.

Rupali Ganguly’s character Anupamaa, who was initially just a devoted homemaker, takes up the fierce step of breaking her 26-year-long marriage to follow her own dreams. Every week, the show takes a gripping twist, the latest one being the rift created between Anupamaa and her second husband Anuj over the attachment with her ex-husband’s family. Will they be able to get past the problem without drifting apart from each other? It can only be known in the upcoming episodes.

