Rupali Ganguly on Shooting Anupamaa and Its OTT Prequel Simultaneously: Look Transition is Challenging

Popular actress Rupali Ganguly has been shooting for the TV serial ‘Anupamaa’ and its prequel web series ‘Anupama- Namaste America’ simultaneously. The actress says it is a bit challenging for her to keep juggling the shoots of two shows. The 45-year-old actress plays a much younger self in the prequel and says that the transition in her look was the most challenging part.

Rupali says, “Juggling the shoots of the TV serial and ‘Anupama- Namaste America’ at the same time was a bit of a challenge but when you are with expert producers like Rajan Shahi and Ishika Shahi, you feel well taken care of. The entire team of ‘Anupamaa’ was simultaneously shooting for both shows for the past couple of days but they made sure we never felt over-worked and had enough breathing space."

While talking about the challenges she adds, “Especially for me as an actor, it was difficult to manage between both the look transitions. In the TV series, I am 45 years old and in the web series I am 27, but they ensured a smooth transition."

‘Anupama - Namaste America’ which is a prequel to the TV show ‘Anupamaa’, streams on Disney+ Hotstar. Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on television. It has been ruling the TRP charts for over a year. Apart from Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Aneri Vajani among others. It airs on Star Plus.

(With IANS inputs)

