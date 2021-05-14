Rupali Ganguly Opens up on 'Anupamaa' Losing Top Spot on TRP Chart

It might or might not come as a surprise to the viewers that television serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (GHKPM) has successfully broken the winning streak of Anupamaa, which had continuously retained the top spot in the TRP chart for several weeks now. Although Anupamaa was topping the TRP charts every week without fail but all changed last week when GHKPM came extremely close, giving a tough competition to gain the top position from Anupamaa. Many predicted that it will gain the top position this week and it did so with panache.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Rupali Ganguly, who is the protagonist of Anupamaa, was asked about losing the top spot to GHKPM. Responding to the question, she said that other shows should also get a chance to excel. It encourages the cast and crew to work harder.

When asked if any decisions and changes were made, she replied that Rajan Shahi, the producer, is as cheerful as ever. She reasoned that as both she and Aashish Mehrotra were diagnosed with COVID-19, the writers had to deviate from the main story. She added that even Tassnim Sheikh wasn’t well. It was not an easy time for the writers, but they still managed to keep the viewer’s interest. Further questioned if the unwell actors are going to resume next week, she said that this is for the channel and producer to know. They are just actors and are trying to put their best foot forward.

Anupamaa is the story of a devoted housewife, mother and daughter-in-law who loves her family and fulfills all their needs. In the process she ignores herself and her own needs. Realising that she doesn’t get the same love and respect in her house from her own family members, and sets out to live her life on her own terms.

