Rupali Ganguly Pens Heartfelt Note After Meeting Her 'Favourite Actor' Ranbir Kapoor: 'I Love Him'

Television actor Rupali Ganguly, widely known for her role as Monisha Sarabhai in the iconic show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and recently seen in Anupamaa as Anupama, among one of the most popular television shows today took to Instagram to share a picture with Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor.

She couldn’t help but pen down a long message in her caption for the star, ‘I LOVEE HIM. An actor par excellence, An extremely humble down to earth superstar, A talent unparalleled, My absolute favourite actor.’

After penning down her emotions, she thanked the director of Anupamaa, Rajan Shahi, founder of ‘Director’s Kut Production’ who have delivered other popular television shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hain, Amrit Manthan etc. she said ‘Thankyou Rajan Shahi for making me your Anupama and Thankyou Starplus for giving me this platform it is a dream come true.’

Rupali finally thanked her husband Ashwin K Verma for making all her dreams come true. The actor concluded her heartfelt note by saying, ‘This is an experience I shall cherish for a lifetime. An entire episode with him and a reel too. THU THU THU’

Fans poured into the comment section and showed support, some fans wrote ‘Wow’ others couldn’t help but notice how beautiful the two were looking so they commented ‘ Wow you both are looking so beautiful ‘.

Actors like Delnaaz Irani took to her comment section and poured in hearts to validate her heartfelt caption about meeting her favourite actor.

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has become one of Indian Television’s highest – rated shows with over 600 episodes. The story of Anupamaa is of a housewife who keeps working day and night to make her family happy but is still not appreciated. The immense popularity of the show comes from it being relatable which has struck a chord with the audience.

