Rupali Ganguly Pens Heartfelt Note as Family Visits Her on Set in Gujarat

Due to the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, television actress Rupali Ganguly has not been able to go home lately and meet her family. So, her husband Ashwin Verma and son, Rudransh, dropped by the sets of the show Anupamaa in Gujarat to meet her.

The actress shared a couple of pictures of her family from the sets on her Instagram page. One of the pictures that she posted is a selfie with her family in which she can be seen beaming with joy. She also shared a picture of the father-son duo which appears to be clicked by her.

In an emotional note that Rupali penned along with the picture, she called her husband and son as hearts who were the two most important men in her life. In the heartfelt caption, she described how overjoyed she felt after meeting them and informed her fans that it’s the first time when she has been away from her family for such a long duration. She also shared how she craves to hug her son every time, and how she misses having physical conversations with her husband.

Being a mother, Rupali understands how difficult this pandemic has made the lives of children as they stay locked up inside their homes and cannot step out to play. She asked her fans to stay home and help in curbing the spread of the virus so that normal life resumes soon for everyone.

The entire cast of Anupamaa has been shooting for the show in Silvassa inside a bio-bubble. Rupali, who is the lead actress of Anupamaa, has been garnering praise from all corners for her performance. The TV serial is based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee.

All shootings have been stalled in Maharashtra after the state government imposed restrictions owing to rising Covid cases. Makers of a few television shows have shifted their base to other locations temporarily.

