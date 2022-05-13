Rupali Ganguly Shares Unseen Pics of Anupama's Haldi Ceremony, MaAn Fans Say 'Nazar Na Lage'

Excitement for Anupamaa fans is peaking with every passing moment. Currently, there is only and only one wedding that TV buffs are interested in right now and that is of Anupama and Anuj Kapadia. While MaAn fans were disappointed with the Mehendi pics of Rupali Ganguly’s Anupama, they are now swooning over the latest pics from the on-screen pre-wedding festivities.

Rupali took to Instagram and posted glimpses from the Haldi ceremony, where we see Anupama and Anuj clad in yellow attires. The actress looks gorgeous in ethnic jewellery as she posed for the pic holding hands with Gaurav. By looking at the picture, one can witness the fiery chemistry between the two which is continuing to impress the MaAn fans. She captioned the post as, “Kesariya mera rang hai piya …. ❤️MaAn ki Haldi #anupamaa #anujkapadia #maan #haldi #weddingvibes #rupaliganguly #gauravkhanna #gaurup #jaimatadi #jaimahakal."

In another post, we see Rupali smiling ear to ear as she poses for the lens in an open set decorated for MaAn’s Haldi ceremony in yellow theme. Rupali looks breathtakingly beautiful in the glimpses from her pre-wedding function.Alongside the post, she wrote, “Anupamaa ki Haldi #anupamaa #instagood #rupaliganguly #actor #jaimatadi #jaimahakal."

Soon after the pictures were updated on social media, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower praises on their favourite TV couple. While one fan wrote, “You both look sooo cute ❤️❤️ nazar na lage #thuthuthu #MAan #preetygirl❤️ #handsomeboy," a second social media user commented, “Omggggg….. MaAn you look so damn gorgeous guyssss….. Love you a lot❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

A third comment reads, “Hayeee Kesariya Tera ishq hai piya."

Earlier, MaAn fans were left disappointed with the show’s Mehendi episode. During the special episode, we saw makers also sharing a glimpse of Vanraj, who is burning like fire from within. It is clear that he is jealous of Anupama moving forward. However, this has also left the show’s fans upset and disappointed.

At the time, several social media users took to Twitter alleging that the makers of the show are paying too much attention to the negativity amid Anupama and Anuj’s wedding. Others also claimed that the Mehendi episode ‘spoiler their mood’ because of the bad execution.

“Worst execution of the whole Mehendi Sequence. The Mehandi was pathetic! The dance sequence was out of the place & not exciting at all! Overdoing of Constant Zooming on Vanraj’s face! It was so irritating to watch “Perfect moments ruined perfectly," one of the fans wrote. ‘Stop Ruining Anupama’ is also trending on Twitter.

Honestly the amount of close ups we had of Vanraj …itna toh uski aur kavya ke shaadi ke time par bhi nahi thi.Why to ruin everything with negativity Isiki teesri shaadi lagti hai #Anupamaa STOP RUINING ANUPAMA."

For those unaware, Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on television and has also been ruling the TRP chart for over a year now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others.

