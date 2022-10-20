Rupali Ganguly, Shehnaaz Gill to Gurmeet Choudhary, Star-Studded Pre-Diwali Bash at Ramesh Taurani’s Residence

When it comes to festivals, Bollywood and television stars celebrate them together and never cease to amaze us with their extravagant parties. As Diwali is around the corner, we witnessed some grand parties hosted by several celebrities. And now, producer Ramesh Taurani and his wife Varsha Taurani have joined the list as they organised a star-studded pre-Diwali party at their residence on Wednesday. Several well-known TV artists like Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Patel with wife Ankita Bhargava, Rupali Ganguly, Ravi Mehta with wife Sargun, Karan Tacker and Gurmeet Choudhary were spotted by the paparazzi in their glamorous outfits at the party.

Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill is an icon and there's no denying it. The actress turned heads with her appearance at the party. She was spotted in a shimmery black net saree with a sleeveless matching blouse. The Honsla Rakh star styled her hair in a neat ponytail and wore dewy makeup. She highlighted her look with silver dangler earrings.

Gurmeet Choudhary arrived at the Diwali celebrations. He was seen posing toward the camera in a pink kurta with white pants. Popular TV actress Rupali aka Anupamaa was also spotted in ethnic attire. She opted for a six-yard dark blue saree with a floral border and matching embroidered blouse.

On the other hand, Karan Tacker also graced Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party with his presence. He looked handsome in a grey-coloured printed kurta and styled a black-coloured printed jacket over it. He paired it with black pants.

Talking about the hosts, Ramesh Taurani and his wife, Varsha Taurani caught the limelight at their Diwali bash. The producer of Legend of Bhagat Singh looked festive in a floral-printed kurta pyjama with a beige jacket, while his wife, Varsha, looked beautiful in a white-coloured embroidered silk salwar suit set.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ramesh Taurani is one of Bollywood's most successful producers. He has directed films such as The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Soldier, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Race 2, Bhoot Police, and many others. While Shehnaaz Gill will appear in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She also has a comedy film titled 100%, in which she will appear with John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, and Riteish Deshmukh.

On the other hand, Gurmeet Choudhary worked as a lead actor in films such as Khamoshiyan and Wajah Tum Ho. He also appeared on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye, as well as Khatron Ke Khiladi, an adventure reality show.

