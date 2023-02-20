Actress Rupali Ganguly has skyrocketed to overnight fame after starring in the critically-acclaimed serial Anupamaa. The drama has been a hit from the get-go with viewers flocking glued to TV screens. Anupamaa currently airs on the Hindi channel Star Plus. However, it seems like the soap opera’s popularity has crossed all regional barriers. Now, the Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa is soon to get dubbed in Kannada. Television channel Star Suvarna shared the official promo video of Anupamaa on Instagram on February 16.

The loosely-translated Kannada caption of the post read, “A housewife who won the hearts of the whole country, Anupamaa is coming soon.” The short video clip opens with a similar soundtrack playing in the background as Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguli appears on the screen. She dons the signature yellow saree, and carries a handbag, sporting a soft smile on her face.

Anupamaa viewers have left no stone unturned to express their excitement in the comments. “Finally” commented one user. “Super” quipped another. “So excited to see Rupali Ganguly in Kannada,” chimed in a third user. The date and show timings of Anupamaa’s Kannada dubbed are yet to be announced by the makers.

Anupamaa Shah, a Gujarati homemaker, is the protagonist of the tale. She is devoted to her family and is selfless. She dwells in a joint family, raising three kids together. However, even after tending to the constant demands of her family and in-laws, Anupamaa fails to get the respect she deserves. She is often belittled by her family members, who berate her at every step for having an incomplete degree in education. Tired of all the allegations, Anupamaa decides to live life on her terms.

The Hindi serial also stars Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Sudhanshu Pandey, Muskan Bamne, and Paras Kalnawat in important roles. Rupali Ganguly has become a household name through this serial, receiving praise for her noteworthy performance.

