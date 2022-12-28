Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Rajan Shahi and Others Take Part In Havan On Anupamaa Sets; Pics

Rajan Shahi recently conducted havan and puja on the sets of his popular shows Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Woh Toh Hai Albela to thank the almighty. The havan was organised on behalf of Director’s Kut Productions, Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd and IShahi Productions. Several actors of Anupamaa including Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Adhik Mehta, Muskan Bamne, Nidhi Shah and Sagar Parekh among others attended the puja. In the pictures that surfaced online, Alpana Buch and Aashish Mehrotra, who play the role of Baa and Toshu respectively in the show were also spotted.

While the actors of Anupamaa attended the puja and havan with full enthusiasm, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast couldn’t be present due to their outdoor shooting schedule.

Talking about the event on the sets of his shows, Rajan Shahi said, “With 2022 about to end, we only have gratitude and for the blessings that we received this year. And we look forward to a blessed 2023 as well.”

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha earlier this year, Rajan Shahi explained how one always has to be on his toes in order to work for television and bring new or entertaining content to the audience. He talked about running shows for all 7-days of the week and shared that he considers it a challenge, rather than a burden. “So this is something, which is not new for us. I feel television is a medium that keeps you always on your toes. You always reinvent yourself to give new content to the audience. The idea is to give them good shows. I find it more challenging and interesting rather than taking it as a burden," he told us.

