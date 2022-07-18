Rupali Ganguly Takes Her Mother and Mom-In-Law on Lunch; Fans Call Her 'Anupama In Real Sense'

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular actresses. Ever since she made her comeback on television in and as Anupama, she has been ruling hearts and has become everyone’s favourite. On Sunday, Rupali Ganguly took some time off from her busy schedule and spent time with her family. The actress took her mother and mother-in-law out for lunch.

The actress was spotted by the paparazzi as she arrived at a Mumbai restaurant. She was seen dressed in a black kurti and looked absolutely stunning. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Rupali was also seen taking care of her aged mother-in-law as she took her inside the restaurant on a wheelchair. In the clip, the actress was seen making sure her mother-in-law was of utmost comfort.

Needless to say, the video has left netizens completely impressed. Fans were quick to flood the comment section with heart-warming messages for their favourite actress. “Perfect choice for the role or Anupama ❤️….real and reel life anupama,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Mashallah mashallah 😍😍 all daughter in law n daughter should take inspiration.” “She is exact in real life like in serial,” a third comment read.

Rupali Ganguly also took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures from her outing with her family. Apart from Rupali’s mother and mother-in-law, her husband Ashwin and son Rudransh was also spotted in the pictures. “Family time 😍😍 Realised my Rudransh clicks good pics,” she wrote in the caption.

Taking about Rupali’s show Anupamaa, it has been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. Apart from Rupali Ganguly, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat and Nidhi Shah among others. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and airs on Star Plus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.