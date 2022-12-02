Rupali Ganguly 'Was Used To Rejections' When Rajan Shahi Walked Out of Her Audition In The Year 2000

Rupali Ganguly is a popular name on Indian television. She plays the role of Anupamaa in Rajan Shahi’s show of the same name and is widely loved by all. However, do you know that Rupali’s first television show was Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi in the year 2000? Interestingly, that show was also produced by Rajan Shahi. In a recent interview, Rupali walked down memory lane and talked about her unbreakable bond with producer Rajan Shahi. She revealed how she auditioned for Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi while she had already started shooting for another show - Sukanya. She also recalled how her audition was ‘not convincing’ and therefore Rajan had left it midway.

“Rajan had first shot the pilot of Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi with another actress in 1999. That actress then got into films, so he was on the lookout for the girl’s replacement. I had already started shooting for Sukanya at that time, but I still went for the show’s audition. I managed to perform the scene they wanted me to perform, but it was not convincing enough the first time. Rajan was a first-time director back then. I remember how he left my audition mid-way, but as aspiring actors, we were used to rejections," Rupali said.

However, Rupali then insisted on a second audition and that’s when she was selected for the role. “After the audition I came outside and heard Rajan and his assistant talking about a double role. I went and enquired about it and he explained me the story. I loved the story and just knew I had to be a part of it. I was so persistent for a second audition that I refused to leave till Rajan gave me another shot. I performed the first scene again and this time Rajan noticed me. He then gave me another scene to perform. I eventually ended up performing nine scenes, after which Rajan gave me a big smile. The next day I was actually selected for.the role!", shares Rupali," she added.

